‘Surrenderer-in-Chief’: Trump ad slams Biden for disasters abroad, at home

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 25, 2021

Shortly after Joe Biden’s press conference in which he groveled before the Taliban and committed to the original deadline of pulling troops out of Afghanistan, former President Donald Trump released an ad which dismantles the Biden team’s dreadful performance on the world and domestic stages.

The ad, titled “Surrenderer-in-Chief,” relays Biden’s “America is back” speech amid a montage of footage showing the catastrophe in Afghanistan as well as ongoing chaos on the home front.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief