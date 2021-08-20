Surprised? In California recall, ‘votes visible through the envelope’, ballots stolen from mail boxes

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 20, 2021

The shocker would be if there were no cheating or irregularities in a California election.

Ballots for the California recall election have been mailed to voters, and already problems have been reported.

One conservative voter noted in a social media post that the envelope on the ballot she received had a hole punched in it which makes the “vote visible.”

Another voter posted a photo of the ballot received in the mail with a hole punched in the envelope which reveals the vote.

Meanwhile, two women were caught on video taking ballots out of apartment mail boxes.

