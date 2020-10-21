Surprised? Debate Commission excludes foreign policy as final debate topic

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 21, 2020

Any doubt that the fix is in against President Donald Trump in Thursday’s debate was erased when the topics of discussion were announced by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

It is long-running custom to have foreign policy as a central focus of one of the debates and the Trump campaign said it had expected that would be the case on Thursday.

The debate commission announced the topics for the final debate would be “Fighting Covid-19,” “American Families,” “Race in America,” “Climate Change,” “National Security (immigration),” and “Leadership.”

The anti-Trump bias of the commission and the debate moderator, NBC personality Kristen Welker, is well-established. So it is no surprise they would attempt to deny Trump a chance to tout his many foreign policy triumphs which include halting U.S. involvement in endless wars, the brokering of historic peace agreements between Israel and Arab nations, defeating the ISIS terror caliphate, and standing up to China and Iran.

Meanwhile as the president and his supporters remind voters:

In his nearly 50 years inhabiting the D.C. swamp, Joe Biden recorded “zero” foreign policy accomplishments. He does support endless wars. Oh, and there is also his selling of his office to foreign interests to enrich his family.

No wonder the “non-partisan” debate commission removed foreign policy.

The Washington Examiner noted that there are ways Trump can work around the new debate framework.

“There are issue-specific pivots that he can place upon Biden’s shoulders, and there are general pivots that he can place upon Biden’s shoulders,” a source told the Examiner.

“Joe Biden was vice president for eight years. Prior to that, he was a senator for nearly four decades, including chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. And nobody, nobody with a straight face can cite the top two foreign policy national security accomplishments of Sen.-Vice President Joe Biden, nobody does that,” the source added.

