‘Summer of love?’ This ‘is not a game,’ Trump warns mayor; Rallies set for key states

by WorldTribune Staff, June 12, 2020

Asked during an appearance on CNN on Thursday how long she thought the mob would control the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” (Chaz), Seattle Democrat Mayor Jenny Durkan responded: “I don’t know. We could have a summer of love.”

President Donald Trump responded with a tweet on Thursday: “Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!”

The leftist mob blocked off six blocks in Seattle, including in the Capitol Hill area, declaring it the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” or the new nation of Chaz.

The mob issued a list of demands to authorities on Wednesday.

Inslee said during a press conference on Wednesday he was unaware of the problem.

The mob demanded that the city abolish its police department and all prisons, provide free health care and free college for all, as well as giving amnesty to all illegal immigrants.

The Seattle Police Department closed and abandoned the East Precinct within the six-block area on Monday, allowing the protesters to have free reign of the area. Police announced that they would not return to the area unless they were responding to a 911 call.

“Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course,” Trump wrote. “LAW & ORDER!”

With less than five months to go before the general election in November – and after months of being stuck in Washington amid the coronavirus pandemic – Trump said on Wednesday that he’s going to restart campaign rallies with trips already planned to Oklahoma, Florida, Arizona and North Carolina.

The president said the first rally will be Friday, June 19 in Tulsa at the BOK Center.

To gain admission to the event, rallygoers need to agree to a disclaimer that reads, “By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.”

“Americans are ready to get back to action and so is President Trump. The Great American Comeback is real and the rallies will be tremendous,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said Monday in a statement. “You’ll again see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that Sleepy Joe Biden can only dream of.”

On Thursday, Trump held his first in-person fundraiser since the start of the coronavirus outbreak as he mingled with top-dollar donors in Dallas, Texas.

The Republican National Committee announced Thursday it has officially decided Jacksonville, Florida will host the convention to nominate Trump for re-election.

“Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump’s heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State in just a few short months,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.

The move comes after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, both Democrats, would not commit to hosting the convention in full. The North Carolina Democrats have imposed some of the most draconian coronavirus lockdown orders and would not agree to lift them to accommodate the GOP gathering.

Meanwhile, a new 2020 Zogby Poll of 1,007 likely voters gave Trump a 51-43 edge over Biden. The poll has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

The new poll differs from others. Instead of asking for their preference, it asked which candidate voters think will win regardless of their personal politics.

