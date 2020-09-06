Steve Forbes: Biden presidency would usher in the return of ‘stagflation’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 6, 2020

Higher taxes and more regulation in a Joe Biden presidency would be “an unmitigated disaster” for the American economy, Steve Forbes said on Friday.

America would “hear a word again we haven’t heard for 40 years: stagflation — inflation and a stagnant economy. That’s what Biden is going to bring with this program of higher taxes and higher regulation,” the editor of Forbes magazine and two-time GOP presidential candidate told “The Ingraham Angle”.

Stagflation is commonly used as a catch-all to describe the recession that lasted from November 1973 to March 1975, the effects of which continued through the rest of the 1970s and into the early 1980s.

Biden’s policies would “trash” the economy at a time when it would still be recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Forbes said.

“This economy is recovering from those lockdowns, we’re making some good progress, but we are still convalescing,” Forbes said. “Those taxes would dry up investment at a time when Chinese companies are becoming more competitive in high tech — we are going to hurt venture capital and the like.”

Biden will also “bring back some of the Obamacare taxes that the Republicans got rid of,” Forbes added. “This tax increase is going to hit everyone. When you have a lousy economy, that hurts people, they can’t get raises and wages, they don’t get jobs, they can’t get higher pay. This is going to be an unmitigated disaster.”

