Staunch Democrat to share his stance on adultery only after wedding

FUNNIES

WASHINGTON, D.C. — According to anonymous sources, local liberal man Penn Millikers proposed to his girlfriend but has refused to reveal his position on adultery until after the wedding is over.

The staunch Democrat said he wants the woman to marry him but won’t reveal his position on adultery until the marriage is finalized.

“Listen, I love you, babe, but you don’t deserve to know what I think about adultery until you say ‘I do,'” he told her during a romantic dinner just after he proposed.

More