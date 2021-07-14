State senate leader: Arizona audit ballot count differs from Maricopa County’s official tally

by WorldTribune Staff, July 14, 2021

The Arizona audit ballot count led by Cyber Ninjas differed from the Maricopa County official tally, Arizona state Senate President Karen Fann said on Tuesday.

“They haven’t released a number yet,” Fann, a Republican, said during an interview with KTAR. “However, we do know that those numbers do not match with Maricopa County at this point.”

The discrepancy prompted the election review team to acquire new machines — “not Dominion’s, separate ones” — to recount the ballots, Fann said.

Joe Biden reportedly won Arizona by just over 10,000 votes out of more than 3.3 million cast across the state. In Maricopa County, Biden reportedly garnered nearly 45,000 more votes than President Donald Trump.

Maricopa County officials, who tried to derail the Arizona Senate’s audit in court until a judge ruled the Senate’s subpoenas were “legal and enforceable,” were infuriated by Fann’s comments.

Jack Sellers, the chairman of Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors, told the Arizona Mirror in a statement that he was not surprised the state Senate’s “woefully underqualified” audit team came up with a different ballot tally than what he called the “experienced professionals” in his county’s elections department.

Fann defended Cyber Ninjas and the audit team.

“I’m confident because it’s not just them,” she said. “Everybody keeps just counting on them when actually they are working with a number of other contractors that have experience in audits and in their expertise in their own fields … This is a joint effort.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief