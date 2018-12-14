State-run Tibetan newspaper calls socialism ‘a historical necessity’ for Tibet

by WorldTribune Staff, December 14, 2018

The Chinese Communist Party is stepping up its propaganda assault on Tibet ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Dalai Lama fleeing into exile.

“In the face of the lies of the 14th Dalai Lama, the various peoples of Tibet should be even more aware that socialist new Tibet replacing the theistic and feudal system of old Tibet was a historical necessity, and a victory for the truth and the people,” the state-run Tibet Daily said in a commentary released online on Dec. 13.

The propaganda outlet warned the people of Tibet not to be taken in by what it called the Dalai Lama’s lies and to clearly understand the importance of Communist Party rule in the region.

Beijing sent troops into Tibet in 1950 in what it officially terms a peaceful liberation and has ruled there with an iron fist ever since.

The Dalai Lama, now 83, fled into exile to India in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule.

The Tibet Daily said the Dalai Lama had never given up promoting Tibetan independence, dismissing his intentions to seek a “middle way” of genuine autonomy.

“Whether it’s the ‘middle way’ or a ‘high degree of autonomy’, the aim is to try and negate the leadership of the party, negate the socialist system, and negate the ethnic autonomous region system,” the paper wrote.

Matteo Mecacci, President of the International Campaign for Tibet, said China under supreme leader Xi Jinping is seeking to enforce complete isolation on Tibet.

“Tibetans are locked in, prevented even from going on pilgrimage to see their revered religious leader, the Dalai Lama, and every aspect of their everyday lives is under draconian control and surveillance,” Mecacci said. “China’s aggressive strategies have serious implications for an entire generation and for genuine international exchange.”

The U.S. Senate this week passed the Reciprocal Access To Tibet Act, which now goes to the White House for President Donald Trump to sign into law.

That act seeks to promote access to Tibet for U.S. diplomats and other officials, journalists, and other citizens by denying entry into the United States for Chinese officials deemed responsible for restricting access to Tibet.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the bill was an interference in China’s domestic affairs and they had already made “stern representations” to the U.S. about it.

The head of the Tibetan-government-in-exile based in northern India said the vast majority of Tibetans accept the Dalai Lama as their leader.

“Intimidation and fear are not the ways to govern Tibetans. Even after 60 years of occupation the Chinese government is using these techniques,” Lobsang Sangay told Reuters in the hill station of Dharamsala.

