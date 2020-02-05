State of the Union address struck a deep chord with overlooked Americans

by WorldTribune Staff, February 5, 2020

In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Donald Trump hailed the “great American comeback” and said “the state of our union is stronger than ever before.”

Following Trump’s address, investigative journalist Sara Carter said on Fox News’s The Ingraham Angle: “I think the president did something that was so remarkable tonight, it was so powerful, he actually reached out and brought the American people on for the ride. He said you are the reason for this great success, it’s you, the American people, that made this happen. This isn’t about me, I wouldn’t be here without you.”

Most Democrats sat stone-faced and refused to applaud the list of accomplishments Trump reeled off during his address.

Some even walked out of the House chamber in the middle of the speech.

Carter said that what Pelosi and the Democrats did “was actually stunning and disgraceful, and they’re gonna pay for it in 2020.”

“This wasn’t just ripping up President Trump’s speech, It wasn’t about President Trump, It was about all the people that were standing there representing the American people veterans, like my husband, who were there being honored by President Trump as well as others who are fighting opioid addiction…,” Carter told host Laura Ingraham.

[Carter was a reporter embedded with U.S. forces in Iraq and Afghanistan. Her husband is a veteran who was wounded in combat.]

Democratic socialist Rep. Rashida Tlaib tweeted: “I walked out of that speech. The lies, the bigotry, and the shameless bragging about taking away food stamps that people depend on to live—it was all beneath the dignity of the office he occupies. Shame on this forever impeached president.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up her personal copy of the speech as the president concluded his remarks.

Rep. Mark Meadows, North Carolina Republican, told Fox News host Sean Hannity: “We saw Nancy Pelosi ripping up a speech just like Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi and others have been trying to rip apart America for the last three years. The president showed us what we are about.”

Also appearing on Hannity’s show, Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, called Pelosi’s actions “disgraceful” and “disgusting,” saying they made him “angry.”

The White House responded to Pelosi’s action almost immediately by referencing several of the guests of honor whom Trump had introduced during Tuesday’s address.

“Speaker Pelosi just ripped up: One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. A service member’s reunion with his family,” the White House said in a tweet. “That’s her legacy.”

In Gallup’s latest poll released Tuesday morning, 49 percent said they approve of the job Trump is doing in office while 50 percent disapprove. Trump’s previous high was in April 2019 when he got to 46 percent approval in Gallup.

Trump’s current 49 percent approval puts him ahead of where President Barack Obama was at this same time in his first term. Obama was at 46 percent approval.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: