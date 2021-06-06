State of the Nation, June 5, 2021? ‘Our country is being destroyed before our very own eyes’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 6, 2021

In a speech to the North Carolina Republican Convention on Saturday, former President Donald Trump said “the survival of our country depends on our ability to elect Republicans at every level” of government.

Trump noted: “As we gather tonight, our country is being destroyed before our very own eyes. Crime is exploding. Police departments are being ripped apart and defunded. Can you believe that?”

“Our border is wide open, illegal immigration is skyrocketing at a level we’ve never seen before,” Trump said.

“Drugs are pouring in, gas prices are soaring, our industries are being pillaged by foreign cyber attacks,” he continued.

As for the Covid pandemic, Trump said: “The media, the Democrats and the so-called experts are now finally admitting what I first said 13 months ago, the evidence demonstrates that the virus originated in a Chinese government lab.”

Trump insisted that China “must pay. The time has come for us and the world to demand reparations and accountability from the CCP.”

Trump slammed Joe Biden’s record as a “disgrace” and vowed to fight aggressively in 2022 and beyond to defeat Team Biden.

“Remember, I am not the one trying to undermine American democracy. I’m the one that’s trying to save it. Please remember that,” Trump said.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief