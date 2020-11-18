State Dept. report: China aims to control ‘globe-spanning universal society’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 18, 2020

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has combined its brand of Marxism-Leninism and extreme nationalism to pursue a goal of maintaining absolute power at home while instituting a global socialist order, said a report by the policy planning staff at the U.S. State Department.

“The communism that the [CCP] professes is more than a mode of authoritarian domestic governance,” the report said. “It is also a theory of a globe-spanning universal society, the ultimate goal of which is to bring about a socialist international order.”

The 74-page report, “The Elements of the Chinese Challenge,” was ordered by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “as part of the Trump administration’s aggressive shift in U.S. policy toward China,” Bill Gertz noted in a Nov. 17 report for The Washington Times.

Viewing China‘s conduct through the ideas that inspire and shape its actions “dispels the starry-eyed optimism about the PRC that has distorted U.S. policy,” the report said. “It also encourages sobriety in cooperating with, containing, and deterring the CCP.”

Gertz noted: “Use of the word ‘containment’ regarding China marks a major shift in American policy. For decades, Beijing has accused the United States of seeking to restrain China‘s economic and military rise in ways similar to Cold War struggle with the Soviet Union.”

The report makes the distinction, first made by Pompeo, that the CCP is different from the Chinese people and should be the target of U.S. containment efforts.

“The Trump administration achieved a fundamental break with the conventional wisdom,” the report said, one requiring the U.S. and its allies to “develop a new strategic doctrine to address the primacy and magnitude of the China challenge.”

The current revival of communism accelerated under supreme leader Xi Jinping calls for greater study of Marxist theory and Leninist practice, the report noted.

Xi, who has purged all political rivals under the guise of an anti-corruption campaign, issued an edict called “Document 9” identifying constitutional democracy, human rights, free speech and free markets as among the perils facing Chinese society in the struggle for global dominance.

The report identifies key goals of Xi’s leadership, including making China the head of the struggle for socialism globally and displacing the United States as the world’s leading power.

The report also identifies what it views a “vulnerabilities” within the Chinese system that suggest that China is weaker than it appears.

“The United States’ overarching aim should be to secure freedom,” the report recommended, through policies to bolster U.S. economic and military power and strengthen U.S. alliances — a key element of the President Donald Trump’s policy.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media