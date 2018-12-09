Sources: Top FBI officials plotted move against Trump even before Comey’s firing

by WorldTribune Staff, December 9, 2018

Top-level FBI officials, most loyal to the outgoing Obama Administration, coordinated the launch of an obstruction investigation against President Donald Trump before FBI Director James Comey’s firing, sources acknowledged to CNN.

“Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and top FBI officials viewed Trump as a leader who needed to be reined in, according to two sources describing the sentiment at the time,” the report said.

The bureau made the move based on Trump saying to Comey, “I hope you can let this go” when discussing former national security adviser Michael Flynn, CNN cited sources as saying in a Dec. 7 report.

The obstruction investigation talk was later described in memos Comey wrote following his February meeting with Trump that the former FBI director leaked soon after his firing on May 9, 2017.

Comey, the report said, was also “orchestrating his own campaign to create public outcry for a special counsel.”

The New York Times published an article saying that Trump had asked Comey to go easy on Flynn on May 16. Special counsel Robert Mueller was appointed the next day.

The report also noted that then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, another Obama administration holdover, had opened an obstruction of justice investigation against Trump even before Mueller was appointed.

Reports said that Rosenstein had even considered wearing a wire while speaking with Trump, which Rosenstein later denied.

“It’s shocking that the FBI would open up an obstruction case for the president exercising his authority under Article II,” said Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

