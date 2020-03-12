Soros windfall allows Human Rights Watch to pursue radical social agenda in U.S.

by WorldTribune Staff, March 12, 2020

Lest people fail to understand just how vile progressive globalist billionaire George Soros can be, observe how he is pushing a literal Pandora’s Box of plagues upon the American people via an organization benignly called Human Rights Watch.

This group has been the subject of controversy over the years for its reports on various foreign countries but a look at its policy goals for the United States reveals a stridently radical leftist orientation. Transgender kids, fomenting racial division, the legalization of prostitution and abortion on demand are all pushed by Soros via HRW, along with the usual support for illegal immigration and the Third World refugee invasion of this nation.

In January, Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth congratulated Soros on being named “Philanthropist of the Year” by Inside Philanthropy:

George Soros is named “Philanthropist of the Year” for his fight for academic freedom in Central Europe and his resistance to the rising tide of authoritarianism worldwide. He’s also a major supporter of @HRW. https://t.co/EA14IMp3kC pic.twitter.com/UNdq74PtXK — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) January 7, 2020

It’s hardly the only time Roth has gushed over the controversial globalist. Roth really, really loves George Soros:

George Soros commits a remarkable one billion dollars to liberal education. The perfect antidote to illiberal rule is to create generation after generation of George Soroses. https://t.co/KI3wTr0Lwy pic.twitter.com/wW08vugAbW — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) January 23, 2020

And with good reason. In 2010, Soros pledged a staggering $100 million over a ten-year period to Human Rights Watch. Of course, that kind of money buys a lot of influence. HRW and Soros’s Open Society Foundations are tightly intertwined. Roth’s predecessor as Executive Director of HRW Aryeh Neier left the group that he helped found to become president of OSF, a position he went on to hold for almost 20 years. He is now president emeritus for Soros’s flagship organization.

Flush with hefty amounts of Soros cash for a decade now, it’s no surprise to see Human Rights Watch championing some of the most toxic social causes in America today. We’ll list just a few here.

Human Rights Watch means mutilating children to support the transgender agenda.

On Feb. 3, Zama Neff, Executive Director of HRW’s Children’s Rights Division, wrote a shockingly blunt public letter to South Dakota lawmakers concerning a bill in the state legislature that would have banned puberty blockers and related cruelties for children under the age of 16. The letter deserves to be quoted at length to show just how far this Soros front group is willing to go to warp young children’s development:

“A considerable body of data indicates that affirming transgender children’s gender identity is associated with better physical and mental health outcomes. Recent research indicates that pubertal suppression in childhood is associated with lower rates of suicidal ideation for transgender individuals. Where appropriate, gender-affirming hormones may also improve well-being and reduce suicidality. Most professional standards of care do not recommend surgical interventions for transgender children – and such procedures are extremely rare – but these may be appropriate and medically beneficial in some instances.”

Neff not only supports the use of hormone suppressants on young kids but flat-out defends allowing them to have permanently maiming surgery before they are of age, all in the name of some bizarre conception of “rights.” The South Dakota bill failed to pass out of committee.

The horror of the director of children’s rights at HRW staking out such an appalling stance is less surprising when you realize that former ’60s Weather Underground radical Bernardine Dohrn is officially listed as Vice Chair of HRW’s Children Rights Division. Dohrn, who later served as a longtime law professor at Northwestern University following her violent militant heyday, is infamous for saying of the Charles Manson Family murderers, “First they killed those pigs, then they ate dinner in the same room with them. They even shoved a fork into the victim’s stomach! Wild!” This woman is today focusing her extremism on the lives of innocent children, thanks in crucial part to George Soros’s money.

Human Rights Watch means demanding reparations for blacks over slavery.

Nicole Austin-Hillery is Executive Director of US Program for HRW. In a Feb. 24 video on the 2020 election season, Austin-Hillery unleashed the full madness of the racially inflammatory reparations scam. “Even after emancipation from slavery, black Americans experienced lynchings, segregation, red lining, voter discrimination, educational inequities and other oppressive tactics that the government sanctioned to strike terror and suppress black people’s full participation in our society,” Austin-Hillery bellowed. “The government ensured that trauma was passed down through the generations rather than wealth, and systemic discrimination continues to this very day.

“Black American communities deserve repair, reinvestment and reconciliation,” she continued. “So, I’ll be listening to hear whether the candidates share their thoughts on reparations and the many forms it can take for the descendants of enslaved Africans and victims of Jim Crow discrimination in America.”

Human Rights Watch means prostitution must be legal.

Graeme Reid, Director of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Rights Program at HRW, has openly called for the legalization of prostitution as a “basic right” in America:

“The criminalization of voluntary, consensual sexual relations among adults is incompatible with the rights to personal autonomy and privacy – internationally recognized human rights that everyone, including individuals engaged in sex work, is entitled to,” Reid wrote in a 2015 article defending a website called Rentboy.com. “Criminalization creates barriers for those engaged in sex work to exercise basic rights and to seek access to justice, health care, and other available services.”

Human Rights Watch means U.S. government must financially support Planned Parenthood.

“Defunding Planned Parenthood is an Attack on Women’s Health,” reads a 2017 article by Amanda Klasing, Acting Co-Director of the Women’s Rights Division for HRW. The article was written in January, just as Donald Trump was about to be inaugurated as president.

It goes without saying that Trump has been a frequent target for this group that insists it is focused on human rights abuses. HRW’s World Report 2020 features a section titled “United States Events of 2019.” Its opening paragraph is an all-out leftist assault on the Trump administration:

“In 2019, the United States continued to move backwards on rights. The Trump administration rolled out inhumane immigration policies and promoted false narratives that perpetuate racism and discrimination; did not do nearly enough to address mass incarceration; undermined the rights of women and lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people; further weakened the ability of Americans to obtain adequate health care; and deregulated industries that put people’s health and safety at risk.”

The organization also stoutly advocates for the “rights” of illegal aliens in the U.S. and the inundation of America and Europe by Third World migration. Its “Refugee Rights” page unabashedly states, “Human Rights Watch’s Refugee Rights Program defends the rights of refugees, asylum seekers, and displaced people worldwide. We respond to emergencies as well as chronic situations, focusing especially on documenting government efforts to block access to asylum, to deprive asylum seekers of rights to fair hearings of their refugee claims, and to the forcible return of people to places where their lives or freedom would be threatened.”

Once again, it is not just the financial largesse of George Soros helping another thoroughly bogus “respected” human rights group foster the inner death of America and the West. There are numerous large corporations stepping up to the plate as donors as well. For some odd reason, Human Rights Watch is especially popular in Canada; several prominent Canadian banks and entertainment companies are listed as supporters in the group’s 2018 annual report. BMO Financial (Bank of Montreal) can be found under the lofty $100,000+ listing of donors. RBC (Royal Bank of Canada) and Scotiabank are in the $25K to $99K grouping.

Other well-known corporations financially backing this radical Soros front group in 2018 included Comcast/NBC Universal, Heineken International, L’Oreal, Mastercard International, Newman’s Own Foundation, Paramount Pictures, Sony Music Entertainment Canada, TD Bank Group, Universal Music Canada and Warner Music Canada.

Doctors Without Borders. The United Way. Human Rights Watch. Globalists and progressive radicals are using the guise of do-gooder operations to further their extreme partisan agendas. To the well-informed it may seem that this is a rather shallow playbook to keep running but a man like George Soros wouldn’t be pouring $100 million into a group like HRW if he didn’t think it would be effective. If he’s fooling a good portion of the people enough of the time, that means he’s winning.

