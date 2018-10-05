Soros-backed group presses for ‘direct action’ to stop Kavanaugh; Planned Parenthood issues threats

by WorldTribune Staff, October 5, 2018

MoveOn.org, which is heavily funded by leftist billionaire George Soros, and Planned Parenthood are targeting key senators as they continue to press to derail the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

MoveOn.org said in an email blast that its anti-Kavanaugh plot includes “direct actions in Washington, D.C., at Senate office buildings, including busing in constituents from key states.”

The Soros-backed organization also wrote in the email that it planned to “Escalate pressure on key senators, especially Susan Collins. Collins is the key swing vote in this process, and MoveOn is continuing to lift up stories from her constituents, support direct actions in Maine, and purchase ads in her state calling for her to stand with survivors, defend reproductive rights, and stop Kavanaugh.”

The email added: “We will end GOP control of Congress and elect people who believe survivors and listen to women – because the fight for our fundamental rights is essential.”

Planned Parenthood, in a tweet on Oct. 4 (which was National Poetry Day), said: “Roses are red, violets are blue, senators vote NO on #Kavanaugh, or else we’re coming for you”.

Planned Parenthood urged its supporters to contact four senators who are considered to be swing votes: Collins, Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski, Arizona Republican Jeff Flake, and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley said in a statement on Oct. 4 that the new FBI report has revealed “no hint” of sexual misconduct and that “it’s time to vote” to confirm Kavanaugh.

Activist Robert Reich, who served as Bill Clinton’s Secretary of Labor, sent out a blast email on behalf of MoveOn.org asking for donations: “Will you chip in $3 right now and help support MoveOn’s emergency campaign to stop Brett Kavanaugh?” the email asked.

The blast email smeared Kavanaugh as an “accused sexual predator and right-wing anti-woman, anti-LGBTQ partisan.”

“If this isn’t a sham investigation, I don’t know what is,” Reich wrote of the wrapped-up FBI investigation which Democrats had long demanded.

“In less than a week, Trump, McConnell, and Kavanaugh have managed to make a mockery of the Senate, the FBI, and the Supreme Court,” Reich complained. “Beyond that, this charade is an insult to the women of America.”

Breitbart News reported that, along with funding from Soros, MoveOn.org has also been financed by the Tides Foundation, a leftist sponsorship organization that has itself received donations from Soros and has partnered with Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

