Software guy Bill Gates calls Dr. Scott Atlas ‘pseudo-expert’ on viruses

by WorldTribune Staff, October 27, 2020

Dr. Scott Atlas has a medical degree from the University of Chicago School of Medicine and was chief of neuroradiology at the Stanford University Medical Center from 1998 until 2012.

Bill Gates is a college dropout who founded a software company.

Who seems more qualified to understand the coronavirus? Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley asked.

Atlas is advising the White House on the coronavirus. He is opposed to lockdowns. That’s all leftists such as Gates needed to know.

“We now have a pseudo-expert advising the president,” Gates said during an interview with Yahoo Finance.

“After the interview, taped on Oct. 15,” Yahoo Finance wrote via AOL, “Gates confirmed that he had made the comments in reference to Atlas, who has opposed lockdowns and co-authored an op-ed in The Hill called, ‘The COVID-19 shutdowns will cost Americans millions of years of lives.’ ”

Gates then went on to describe Atlas as “off-the-rails,” Yahoo Finance via AOL reported.

Dr. Atlas “did the actual doctorly work to get the actual doctorly degree. Meaning, he has the actual doctorly, medical knowledge,” Chumley noted.

Gates is “the guy with zero, zilch, nada, medical degree, the guy who dropped out of college to found a software company. Yes, he’s since been awarded some honorary degrees in both medical and legal worlds — but, ahem, they’re honorary. Meaning, he didn’t do the actual work. Meaning, he doesn’t have the actual learning,” Chumley wrote.

But who holds the medical degree?

“Atlas. That’s right, Atlas, not Gates,” Chumley noted. “What Gates does hold is a reported 160 point IQ — and an obvious fistful of hubris. What Gates does hold is a decided self-interest in seeing a coronavirus vaccine spread far and wide, not just in America, but across the world. Decade of Vaccines campaign, anyone? That’s a Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation special, front and center.”

Chumley concluded: “When it comes to the coronavirus, and helping the White House decide suitable COVID-19 policy, it’s Atlas who deserves the respect and listening ear. Business dude Gates? He should simply grab a notebook and take some memos. He could learn a thing or two from the real medical experts.”

