‘So what’? Team Biden doubles down on apathy toward ‘ordinary Americans’ in East Palestine

by WorldTribune Staff, February 17, 2023

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine a Republican, said on Thursday that he has been in contact with FEMA every day since the train derailment disaster in East Palestine.

And Team Biden is refusing assistance.

It has been nearly two weeks since a million pounds of toxic chemicals were released into the environment “including the watershed that serves millions of Americans,” Hot Air’s David Strom noted. “The Biden Administration’s response has been ‘meh, so what?’ ”

East Palestine has yet to see a senior Biden administration official show up on site to answer questions such as: Why did the train crash? Why did it take a week to get a full inventory of the toxic chemicals aboard the rail cars? And what precautions were taken before the decision was made by Ohio officials to conduct a controlled burn of the cars so they did not explode?

WorldTribune.com reported on Wednesday that President Donald Trump got 70 percent of the vote in East Palestine in 2020.

“Could that be one of the reasons why the response has been so muted?” Strom asked. “Yes, of course. The Biden Administration has been remarkably harsh and vindictive. So yes, yes it could. Residents of the area rightly wonder why the Secretary of Transportation (Pete Buttigieg) has not visited the site. I think we can now safely say it is because they just don’t give a damn.”

Before he even touched on the ongoing tragedy in East Palestine, Buttigieg was out and about complaining that U.S. construction crews are too white.

“We have heard way too many stories from generations past of infrastructure where you got a neighborhood, often a neighborhood of color, that finally sees the project come to them, but everyone in the hard hats on that project, doing the good paying jobs, don’t look like they came from anywhere near the neighborhood,” he complained.

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert said: “Not a single comment about the train crash in Ohio. Instead, he bemoaned the whiteness of the construction industry. It’s amazing that this country is able to function at all under this regime.”

The Daily Mail’s David Marcus noted: “Boebert has it exactly right. The federal government is NOT functioning if it doesn’t address the real concerns of ordinary Americans. And on this measure, Biden’s White House is utterly failing.”

Related: East Palestine, Ohio is Trump country and not a good place to be at the moment, February 15, 2023

Others added that the country functions best in areas that pony up large donations to the Democrat Party or blindly follow the regime’s insistence on looking at everything through the lens of “equity, diversity and inclusion.”

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said it is time Mayor Pete took a powder.

In a letter to the White House, Rubio wrote “to request the immediate resignation of U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Buttigieg, who has repeatedly demonstrated a gross level of incompetence and apathy that is detrimental to the safety and prosperity of the American people.

“For two years, Secretary Buttigieg downplayed and ignored crisis after crisis, while prioritizing topics of little relevance to our nation’s transportation system. It is painfully clear to the American people that Secretary Buttigieg has little regard for the duties of the Secretary of Transportation.

“At no time has that been more apparent than the past two weeks. Secretary Buttigieg refused to acknowledge the disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, until his intentional ignorance was no longer tenable. Even after acknowledging the tragedy, he continues to deflect any accountability for the safety of our nation’s rail system. The circumstances leading up to the derailment point to a clear lack of oversight and demand engagement by our nation’s top transportation official.”

Famed environmental activist Erin Brockovich tweeted: “This is why people don’t trust government. You cannot tell people that there has been and continues to be hazardous pollutants contaminating the environment while at the same time saying all is well.”

Safety experts questioned whether Team Biden did enough due diligence to ensure safety of air, drinking water and soil before allowing East Palestine residents to return.

“We basically nuked a town with chemicals so we could get a railroad open,” hazardous materials specialist Silverado Caggiano told WKBN-TV. “I was surprised when they quickly told the people they can go back home, but then said if they feel like they want their homes tested they can have them tested.”

Ohio Republican Sen. JD Vance blasted the Biden administration for abandoning the people of Ohio: “We are ruled by unserious people who are worried about fake problems instead of the real fact that our country is falling apart in some of the most important ways. The leaders of this country have decided to disregard the people of East Palestine.”

Strom concluded: “A few years ago it would be inconceivable to me that any president of any party could be so petty and vindictive that he would let American citizens be poisoned simply to get revenge upon them for voting for their opponent. I don’t know beyond the shadow of a doubt that this is the case here, but I do know that I now find it quite believable that this is the case.

“It’s easy to imagine a man who gave a speech excoriating half the country and essentially calling them evil could do something so awful.”

The Mayor of East Palestine DID decide to take questions at the “open house” last night. Resident: Where’s Pete Buttigieg? Where’s he at?

Mayor: I don’t know. Your guess is as good as me. Yesterday was the first time I heard anything from the White House. @LucasFoxNews pic.twitter.com/TXuKFPg9Cx — Dagen McDowell (@dagenmcdowell) February 16, 2023

.@TuckerCarlson: “They never said a word about the mushroom cloud…they didn’t even notice. It had nothing to do with EQUITY or CLIMATE CHANGE. East Palestine is a poor white town that voted for Trump, so…who cares? No one in the Biden administration did care.” pic.twitter.com/oNO0UgxrL5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 16, 2023

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish