Smackdown: Vernon Jones takes CNN ‘reporter’ down a notch

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 1, 2021

CNN may believe it has been anointed to instruct black Americans on how to think and which political party to support.

Vernon Jones, a Republican candidate for governor in Georgia, set the record straight on July 1.

Jones dismantled a CNN “reporter” who had confronted Rudy Giuliani at a press conference in Atlanta.

Jones: “I’ll ask you, was the drop off boxes used in 2020 elections? Was it? Was it used in the 2020 election? Now be as bold as you were bold asking Giuliani a question. I’m asking you now – did – were the drop off boxes used?

“Let’s put the camera on him. Let’s put the camera on him. (puts his arm around reporter.) Now was the drop off boxes used? Who or what press are you with? He’s with CNN. Were the drop off boxes that were used in our election, this gentleman is with CNN. He’s with CNN. What’s your name? This is Mr. Sayers. Were the drop off boxes used in the 2020 election and the 2021 runoff? Were the those drop off boxes written into the state statute? Are you open to looking to see if they were? (mumbling from reporter.) No, I’m just asking you a question. You’ve asked me questions already, was it, are you going to look into it?

“I just want, see here’s, here’s CNN. Cause see CNN is about controlling negroes. That’s what it stands [for] controlling negroes. That’s what CNN is about. They don’t want people of color to have certain thoughts. He’s here to keep me from running and to keep me from being the governor of the state. Why? Because liberals, they do not want blacks to think for themselves. They’re here for Stacey Abrams.

“You know and I know that the drop off boxes were not in the state statutes. You know and I know that the eNet signature verification was not in the state statute.

“…You don’t want me on your show no more because you know Joe Biden is a bigot and you don’t want me calling Joe Biden a bigot…. CNN is bigots… they’re race based. They use you to carry out their racist agenda and it’s sad.”

