Sitting down with Tucker Carlson: What could go wrong? ‘Not my concern,’ Pence responds twice

by WorldTribune Staff, July 16, 2023

It has already been established that former Vice President Mike Pence, thanks to lackluster fundraising, may not qualify for the first 2024 Republican presidential primary debate next month.

Pundits are saying that whatever air was left in Pence’s campaign was sucked out in about 60 seconds on Friday during a candidate forum hosted by Tucker Carlson at the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa:

Data released on Friday by the Pence campaign show he has raised just $1.2 million in the three weeks since launching his White House bid.

Combined with the roughly $2.6 million reportedly raised by Committed to America, a super PAC aligned with the former vice president, Pence’s second quarter totals amount to just $3.8 million, far less than his top opponents.

“It would be quite an embarrassment, I think, for a former vice president to be unable to draw enough support to take part in a central part of the primary process,” Red State’s Becca Lower noted on Saturday.

Some of the other highlights (or lowlights) from Friday’s summit:

Meanwhile:

