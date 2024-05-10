For Never Trumpers, Biden crimes were forgivable, betrayal of Israel not

by WorldTribune Staff, May 10, 2024

Joe Biden’s about face on military aid to Israel is apparently driving steadfast Never Trumpers to Donald Trump.

Biden, in what Speaker Mike Johnson speculated was yet another “senior moment,” blurted out during an interview with CNN on Wednesday night that he had suspended military arms shipments to Israel and warned Israel against moving into the city center of Rafah, which is the last Hamas stronghold in the Gaza Strip.

“I made it clear that if they go into Rafah — they haven’t gone in Rafah yet — if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities — that deal with that problem,” Biden told CNN.

The statement prompted Florida Republican Rep. Cory Mills to file articles of impeachment.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he was shocked at the Biden policy flip-flop:

“My reaction honestly was: Wow, that is a complete turn from what I have been told even in, you know, recent hours,” Johnson said.

“I mean, 24 hours ago, it was confirmed to me by top administration officials that the policy’s very different than what he stated there. So I hope that’s a senior moment.”

The Washington Examiner cited a House GOP leadership adviser as saying:

“The line is catching on everywhere, in every media outlet — because Biden walked right into it, he walked into a deeply rooted narrative that 200 million voters have about him. The speaker just put a cherry on top of the sundae.”

Conservative commentator Lauren Witzke noted:

>Ukraine money laundering. >Border wide open. Illegal aliens pouring in, murdering Americans. >Sexual shower abuse with his daughter. >Locking up conservatives without due process. There’s a thousand reasons to impeach Joe Biden- but U.S. Congress won’t lift a finger, unless it’s for Israel.

A number of Never Trumpers said Biden’s betrayal of Israel was the last straw:

True. I was #NeverTrump before basically anybody. Biden screwing over our ally, at war, over domestic politics is the last straw. I am not pro-Trump but he’s not the worst evil now. My shipmate (battle buddy? same?) @KurtSchlichter was right about all this, credit where it’s due. https://t.co/Q26fsHvH9w — John Schindler (@20committee) May 9, 2024

During the latest broadcast of “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Fox News, host Mark Levin slammed Joe Biden for withholding aid to Israel that was approved by Congress.

Levin noted polling showing 80 percent of Americans support Israel and 70 percent support Israel eliminating Hamas.

“Who the hell do you think you are dictating to the Jewish people who survived the Babylonians, the Persians, the Romans, and the Third Reich, telling them that they can not wipe out Hamas, which is committed to the evisceration of their population.”

Mark Levin is in one of those moods.pic.twitter.com/VR1lsSVLfJ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 10, 2024

