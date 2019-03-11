Sharia win? Rep. Ilhan Omar called unscathed as Fox News slaps Judge Jeanine

by WorldTribune Staff, March 11, 2019

Rep. Ilhan Omar, defended by many on the Left and in the corporate media, wasn’t mentioned by name in a watered-down House anti-hate resolution that was initially brought about due to comments she made that were widely termed as anti-Semitic.

Meanwhile, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro was slammed by the MSM and denounced by her Fox News bosses for asking during her weekend show if Omar holds her allegiance to Sharia Law.

Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney said the resolution passed in the House last week was “an effort to actually protect Ilhan Omar.”

Appearing on NBC’s “Meet The Press” on March 10, Cheney, one of only 23 House Republicans to vote against the bill, said while there was “nothing objectionable in the resolution,” she voted against it because of what it left out.

“I think it was really clearly an effort to actually protect Ilhan Omar, to cover up her bigotry and anti-Semitism by refusing to name her,” Cheney said. “The Democrats have yet to take any action to remove her from her committee. And they’ve got a real problem. I mean the extent to which they are now abiding by anti-Semitism, enabling anti-Semitism in their party is something we watch them struggle with, but something that’s very dangerous for the country. So, I’m hopeful they will be able to stand up and do the right thing on this.”

Writing for FrontPage Magazine on March 11, Deborah Weiss noted that “Despite the fact that the original purpose of the resolution was to condemn Omar’s hateful comments, the bill did not mention Omar by name. There was no censure, and House Leadership refused to remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee. A resolution is simply words without real consequences. No actions are taken as a result. Despite this, the bill elicited complaints from several quarters within the Democrat Party. Zeroing in on condemnation of anti-Semitism was just too difficult a hurdle for the Democrats to manage, and the resolution was amended to include a broader range of ‘hate’ and ‘phobias.’ ”

Democrats running for president in 2020 opposed the initial resolution, Weiss noted.

Sen. Kamala Harris “argued that calling out Ilhan Omar specifically would ‘put her at risk’ of violence. Some Democrats contemplated requesting a special security detail for Omar at the U.S. Capitol. Sen. Bernie Sanders expressed concern that a resolution would result in censorship of Israel debate more broadly.”

Weiss continued: “External pressure groups such as CAIR and Jewish Voice for Peace (a radical anti-Israel organization that uses the Jewish heritage of its members to ward off claims of anti-Semitism), as well as Linda Sarsour, known anti-Semite and advocate for Sharia, were also pressuring members of congress to refrain from singling out anti-Semitism in the resolution.”

In the end, the resolution “was broadened to the point where it no longer serves its original intended purpose,” Weiss wrote. “In the recent past, Islamist groups have managed to put pressure on local governments and societal institutions to pass resolutions all across the country that condemn so-called Islamophobia, without any mention of ‘phobias’ against other races, groups or belief systems. Democrats have gone along with it. Why now are they totally unable, in the wake of hateful comments made by a member of their own party, to put forth a resolution focusing on condemnation of anti-Semitism?”

The process of the resolution “reveals a lack of moral clarity within the Democrat Party and the Left more broadly,” Weiss wrote. “If you vote Democrat and think you are voting for the party of JFK, of Martin Luther King’s colorblindness, or simply of equal pay for women, think again. That party is dead. You now belong to the party of Louis Farrakhan, Ilhan Omar, Linda Sarsour and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. You belong to a party that hijacked a condemnation of Jew-hatred and twisted it to make Muslims, not Jews, the victims. If you are Jewish and vote Democrat, there can be no clearer wakeup call.”

During her Fox News show on March 9, Pirro had said that Omar herself is anti-Semitic but the Democratic Party isn’t.

“Your party is not anti-Israel. She is,” Pirro said. “So if it’s not rooted in the party, where is she getting it from? Omar wears a hijab, which according to the Quran 33:59 tells women to cover so they won’t get molested. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia Law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

Fox News issued a statement on Pirro, saying: “We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar. They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.”

Pirro said in a statement: “I’ve seen a lot of comments about my opening statement from Saturday night’s show and I did not call Rep. Omar un-American. My intention was to ask a question and start a debate, but of course because one is Muslim does not mean you don’t support the Constitution. I invite Rep. Omar to come on my show any time to discuss all of the important issues facing America today.”

CAIR is calling on Fox News to fire Pirro.

“Such an open and un-American expression of religious bigotry should be rejected by any media outlet seeking even a modicum of credibility,” CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said in a statement. “Jeanine Pirro should be fired, and Fox News should apologize to its viewing audience.”

