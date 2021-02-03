Send more voters: New order ‘entices’ Central Americans to head North

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 3, 2021

Joe Biden’s onslaught of executive orders continued on Tuesday with a decree that offers aid to Central American nations while vowing to take in many of the area’s most productive young citizens.

The order put together by Team Biden states: “We will work closely with civil society, international organizations, and the governments in the region to: establish a comprehensive strategy for addressing the causes of migration in the region … [but] At the same time, the United States will enhance lawful pathways for [em]migration to this country.”

Democrats encourage the migrants to come to the U.S. because they expect the migrants will reward them with votes once they can be converted into citizens, said Jessica Vaughan, policy director at the Center for Immigration Studies. “The Democrats want to entice the migrants in the hope they will become voters for them in the future, for generations, because the [party members] reward their constituents.”

Vaughan also noted that the executive order speaks about the “root causes” of migration from Central American but that it has the “root cause” wrong.

“He’s wrong in assuming the root cause for illegal migration is systemic oppression in Central America. The root cause of this migration is the U.S. government’s policy that encourages people to pay a criminal organization to bring them to the U.S. illegally, on the realistic belief they will be allowed to stay in the United States. That’s the root cause — our own policy,” Vaughan said, according to a Breitbart News report on Feb. 3.

“Our policy entices this illegal migration, which is hollowing out communities in Central America. They are sending their energetic young people. We are breaking up families. We are extending the economic and social dysfunction there… [because we] give their governments an excuse to do nothing to resolve their own civic and economic problems,” Vaughan said.

Biden’s order offers little in actual aid to encourage the Central Americans to remain at home and rebuild their nations and economies, Breitbart noted.

“The order does not call for the spending outlined in Biden’s campaign platform, which promised economic development in Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Guatemala,” the report said. “Biden’s pre-election promise of $4 billion over four years adds up to $30 per year for each of the 24 million people in the four countries.”

The order states: “The Secretary of State and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall promptly review mechanisms for better identifying and processing individuals from the Northern Triangle who are eligible for refugee resettlement to the United States. Consideration shall be given to increasing access and processing efficiency. As part of this review, the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall also identify and implement all legally available and appropriate forms of relief to complement the protection afforded through the United States Refugee Admissions Program.”

Analysts say that many of the Central Americans not lucky enough to be selected for a “pathway to U.S. citizenship” will simply join caravans and go north believing that Biden’s open door immigration policies will not turn them away.

“With migrant-friendly offers at the Democrat-run border, that illegal migration route will remain a de facto obstacle-course migration system for blue-collar migrants — if they survive chaotic Hunger Games trail of loans, coyotes, cartels, rape, deserts, weather, border laws, barriers, rescuers, transport, judges, and cheap-labor employers,” Breitbart’s Neil Munro noted.

The Los Angeles Times recently reported the murders in Mexico of 13 young Guatemalans who entered the obstacle course.

Munro tweeted last month: “Progressives (& biz) cheerlead the ‘Hunger Games’ obstacle-course trail that delivers migrants to the U.S., despite Americans’ expectation for a capped & orderly immig system. The trail inflicts much damage & death, but progressives demand diversity first.”

Biden “is ignoring, or exacerbating, the ‘pull factors’ over which it has full control,” said Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Reform (FAIR).

“Biden is saying that he has no intention of ever securing America’s borders or preventing mass incursions of migrants, and that American taxpayers will continue to subsidize failing foreign economies and substandard living conditions through magnetic U.S. immigration policies.”

