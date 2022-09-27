Sen. Paul: If GOP wins in November, special counsel will be appointed to investigate Fauci

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 27, 2022

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul said that he would be creating a special counsel to investigate Dr. Anthony Fauci in the next Senate if Republicans win control of the chamber in the November midterms.

“You know, there have been special counsels in the past that are appointed by the president – there’s a special counsel law,” Paul said in an interview with Human Events Daily host Jack Posobiec.

“But [what] I’m talking about is similar but won’t be the same thing. This won’t be under a special law; this would simply be as the chairman of a committee with subpoena power. I will appoint someone who has the bandwidth – someone who’s either been a former attorney general or assistant attorney general, or someone that had been in the Department of Justice at some time,” the senator said.

In August, Fauci announced that he would resign in December 2022. Critics believe Fauci chose this time to depart as White House Covid czar and director at the NIAID to avoid an investigation by what may well be a Republican Senate following the midterm elections.

Paul said he will not let Fauci off the hook for his involvement in gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where many in the intelligence and scientific communities believe Covid orginiated.

“By the time we present [the investigation] to the public, I think people are gonna go, ‘Holy cow! This came from a lab!’ Not just some of us are gonna believe that – I think the majority of people will finally accept that the preponderance of evidence is that this came from a lab,” Paul said.

