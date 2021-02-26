Sen. Kennedy on a roll: Biden flip-flopped ‘like a banked catfish’ on re-opening schools

by WorldTribune Staff, February 25, 2021

Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy on Wednesday blasted Joe Biden for his administration’s covid response, particularly when it comes to re-opening schools.

“There’s nothing more important that we can do — for the future of this country — than open schools,” Kennedy tweeted.

“President Biden has flip-flopped on this issue like a banked catfish, and a generation of kids is at risk here.”

In an interview on Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom”, Kennedy reeled off about 10 one-liners in five minutes:

