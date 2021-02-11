Sen. Graham: Impeachment ‘not guilty vote is growing’ after Wednesday’s proceedings

by WorldTribune Staff, February 11, 2021

Democrat House impeachment managers in their Wednesday presentations further weakened their case against former President Donald Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham said.

“The ‘not guilty’ vote is growing after today,” the South Carolina Republican told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“I think most Republicans found the presentation by the House managers offensive and absurd. We all know what happened at the Capitol was terrible. I hope everybody involved that broke into the Capitol goes to jail. But I don’t remember any of the House managers saying a damn thing when they were trying to break into my house and going after Susan Collins and spitting on all of us.”

Graham continued:

“If this is a problem for a politician to give the speech that President Trump did, well, then Kamala Harris has a real problem because she actively engaged in bailing out rioters. And here is what I would suggest. If you are a politician trying to raise bail for people accused of rioting, you are inciting more riots. But here’s something that nobody talked about that is important: If there was pre-planning, there was no incitement. Do you agree with that? So, OK … the managers have got this cockamamie idea absurd theory that Donald Trump was monitoring the Proud Boys’ website and other far-right websites, and that he and Dan Scavino knew this was going to happen, and they encouraged it.

“That is looney tunes. And you know why they are saying that? Because if the President didn’t know, and it was actually pre-planned, he is not guilty. So for the first time today, they are trying to create a storyline that Donald Trump was in on it before it happened — that he was monitoring the Proud Boys and other crazy websites, and he knew they were going to come to Washington with violence on their mind, and he encouraged it. That is beyond bizarre. This is not evidence. This is a liberal Democratic novel being presented as evidence.”

