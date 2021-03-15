Sen. Feinstein eyes ban on 205 ‘assault weapons’ including AR-15

by WorldTribune Staff, March 15, 2021

Legislation pushed by California Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein would ban 205 types of what the senator calls “assault weapons.”

The “Assault Weapons Ban of 2021” would also ban ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

Among the firearms Feinstein’s legislation seeks to ban are the AR-10, the popular AR-15, several Beretta and Bushmaster models, Colt Match Target rifles, Remington R–15 rifles, and Smith & Wesson M&P15 rifles (see full list here).

The legislation, which was also introduced in the House by Rhode Island Democrat Rep. David Cicilline, follows two gun-control votes that passed the House on Thursday.

The Democrat-backed gun control measures in the House include one would that would expand background checks to those purchasing weapons over the Internet, at gun shows, and through certain private transactions. Eight Republicans joined the Democrats in backing the bill.

The second bill, which passed 219-210 with two Republicans supporting it, would give authorities 10 business days for federal background checks to be completed before a gun sale can be licensed.

Feinstein’s bill also bans any weapon that has the capacity to use a magazine that isn’t a fixed ammunition magazine and has one or more characteristics such as a pistol grip, forward grip, a threaded barrel, a folding or telescoping stock, or a barrel shroud.

The bill “requires that grandfathered assault weapons are stored using a secure gun storage or safety device like a trigger lock” and prohibits the transfer of high-capacity ammunition magazines while banning “bump-fire stocks and other devices that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire at fully automatic rates,” according to a news release from Feinstein’s office.

“It’s been 17 years since the original Assault Weapons Ban expired, and the plague of gun violence continues to grow in this country. To be clear, this bill saves lives. When it was in place from 1994-2004, gun massacres declined by 37 percent compared with the decade before. After the ban expired, the number of massacres rose by 183 percent,” Feinstein said in a statement Thursday.

There are more than 20 million modern sporting rifles owned by private citizens, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, as reported by pro-Second Amendment website Bearingarms.com.

