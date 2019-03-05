Search for Trump crimes continues: Nadler, Schiff take baton from Mueller

by WorldTribune Staff, March 5, 2019

With special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation winding down, and no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion in sight, the Democrat chairs of two House committees are set to investigate anything and everything connected to President Donald Trump in search of a crime, a report said.

And they are doing it on the taxpayers’ dime.

Conservative commentators Rush Limbaugh and Fox News’ Sara Carter pointed out that Mueller violated Justice Department regulations by not focusing on a criminal charge but instead spent two years searching for criminal wrongdoing by the president and his campaign.

House Judiciary Committee chair Rep. Jerrold Nadler and House Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff are promising to pump millions in taxpayers’ money into myriad new investigations to continue to search to justify future efforts to drive the president from office, they said.

“They want to impeach Trump. It’s just that simple,” investigative journalist Sara Carter said in a March 5 analysis.

“They also want to send a message to the American people: your vote really didn’t matter because in the end it’s Congress that holds the power.”

Obstruction charges are at the top of the Nadler list of investigations. He also promises to investigate all of Trump’s financial dealings and past business associations.

“Nadler and Schiff are creating their own special counsel,” Carter wrote. “Why? The pair realize that Mueller’s report will not do the damage they were hoping it would. Both Democratic leaders, supported by their party, realize that Mueller has found no evidence of a conspiracy with the Russians.”

Nadler and Schiff “don’t want to explain that their narrative has been debunked,” Carter wrote. “They do not want Americans to look too close because in the end what will be discovered is that the crimes they are accusing others of committing are the ones they themselves have committed.

“So what do they do? They fish for a crime, use the media to propagate their lies and spread malicious rumors. Those crimes can be anything from obstruction of justice, process crimes or financial crimes. The lawmakers will use the power of America’s purse. They will investigate Trump’s children, those who support him and those who work closely with him at the White House.”

Nadler announced on March 4 that he will seek documents and communications from over 60 individuals connected with the White House. “He will look for that needle in a haystack for as long as it takes,” Carter noted.

In announcing the new investigation, Nadler contended that “It’s our job to protect the rule of law.”

Carter noted that “If the rule of law was important to the Democrats, they should be aghast at the abuse of power that occurred within the Obama administration. The weaponization of the intelligence community, leaking of highly classified information to the press, gross negligence in the handling of classified information by Hillary Clinton, unmasking of Americans, malfeasance within the FBI, abuse of power within the Justice Department, plans by Rosenstein to wear a wire to record the president and the proposed plan to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from power.”

Nadler went on to say that “It’s very clear that the president obstructed justice. Before you impeach somebody, you have to persuade the American public that it ought to happen.”

Carter wrote: “Possibly only future historians will truly understand what is happening to our nation. But for now, we sit on a precipice of a divided nation. This division is being egged on by lawmakers who care more about destroying Trump than seeking truth and justice.”

