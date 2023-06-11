Scout’s honor? ‘Girls of all identities’ can earn ‘fun’ LGBTQ patch

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 11, 2023

The Girl Scouts announced on their website that, during the month of June, girls will be able to acquire a special LGBTQ+ Pride Month Celebration Fun Patch for girls at all levels of scouting.

The patch, according to the website, was made to “celebrate the diverse cultures and identities of LGBTQ+ people, and to acknowledge the many contributions of the LGBTQ+ community has made and continues to make across our nation. Girls and leaders have plenty of activities to choose from to earn this fun patch, and we encourage girls of all identities to participate.”

Now wait just a minute. Does this mean that Boy Scouts can now be Girl Scouts?

Scouts can earn the rainbow-striped patch by participating in LGBTQ educational activities and activism, including participation in pride celebrations and completion of educational assignments about gay and transgender activism, The Daily Caller reported.

“Attend an LGBTQ+ Pride celebration in June with your family or troop,” a document from the Girl Scouts says. It goes on to encourage Girl Scouts to “(r)ead a children’s book featuring LGBTQ+ characters.”

Girl Scouts can also create “rainbow flags to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month” or “(m)emorize a poem … by a LGBTQ+ poet.” Another recommendation reads, “Draw a map of the United States and mark on it 6 LGBTQ+ historical landmarks and read about why they are important.”

“Read about the Stonewall Uprising in 1969 and its importance to the LGBTQ+ community,” it continues. “Write a poem about that historic day.”

The Daily Caller noted that the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts “were pictured marching in a pride parade.”

The Girl Scouts document also provides a glossary of terms, which defines “queer” as “a way to identify with and celebrate people of all gender identities and all the ways people love each other.”

“Transgender” and “trans” are defined as: “When your gender identity (how you feel) is different than what doctors/midwives assigned to you when you were born (girl/boy or sex assigned at birth).”

A Facebook post from the group stated: “We center diversity, belonging, and inclusion by welcoming everyone who identifies as a girl, transgender boys, non-binary youth members, and adults of all gender. This month and every month, we are proud to stand in support of our LGBTQIA+ Girl Scouts and community members who continue to face hate, discrimination, and violence for living as they are. We see you, we hear you, and we love you.”

The Girl Scouts organization is also selling a Pride tank top with a rainbow graphic which reads “all places should be safe spaces.”

