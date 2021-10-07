Scary? Feds could green-light Pfizer vaccine for kids by Halloween

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 7, 2021

Children ages 5 to 11 could be getting both a sugar rush and a shot in the arm on Halloween as Pfizer and BioNTech have asked U.S. health regulators to approve their Covid-19 vaccine for kids. Is that a good thing?

There is some dispute as to whether either the candy or the jab is beneficial to children’s health. Such discussions, however, cannot be heard on the increasingly-controlled media platforms.

The two companies said Thursday that they submitted the application for authorization with the FDA, which according to an Oct. 7 Wall Street Journal report could clear the Covid jab for use in kids before November.

The FDA has already scheduled for a panel of outside experts to review the data Oct. 26. “The agency doesn’t have to follow the panel’s recommendation, but normally does,” the Journal noted.

If authorized, young children would get two injections of the Pfizer-BioNTech, three weeks apart, just like adolescents and adults do but at a lower dosage.

Related: What every parent must know about Pfizer, October 2, 2021

Team Biden and its Big Media propaganda arm are pushing the vaccine on young children even though scientific data show they are at significantly lower risk of severe disease and hospitalization than adults.

About one-third of parents of children 5 to 11 years old plan to “wait and see” how the shot performs before vaccinating their children, while about one-quarter of parents said they had no plans to inoculate their children, according to a survey published in September by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Meanwhile, Project Veritas on Oct. 6 released a new video showing a Pfizer official saying that no pharmaceutical company is eager for media to report that abortion-derived fetal cell lines played in the development of the Covid-19 vaccine, and that reportedly includes Pfizer.

In the video, Melissa Strickler, Pfizer manufacturing quality auditor produced what she identified as internal emails that showed top officials discussing how to downplay in corporate communications the role of embryonic cell lines in the Covid vaccine program.

Pfizer’s Chief Scientific Officer, Philip Dormitzer, admits aborted fetus tissue is used in the company’s vaccine program, but that employees should stick with Pfizer’s narrative which omits any mention of aborted fetal tissue to avoid any issues with the public.

“HEK293T cells, used for the IVE assay, are ultimately derived from an aborted fetus,” Dormitzer said. “On the other hand, the Vatican doctrinal committee has confirmed that they consider it acceptable for Pro-Life believers to be immunized. Pfizer’s official statement couches the answer well and is what should be provided in response to an outside inquiry.”

Vanessa Gelman, who serves as Pfizer’s Senior Director of Worldwide Research, encouraged staff to be careful when talking about human fetal cells in the company’s vaccine program.

“From the perspective of corporate affairs, we want to avoid having the information on fetal cells floating out there,” Gelman said. “The risk of communicating this right now outweighs any potential benefit we could see, particularly with general members of the public who may take this information and use it in ways we may not want out there. We have not received any questions from policy makers or media on this issue in the last few weeks, so we want to avoid raising this if possible.”

“If they’re being this deceptive about it, I don’t feel comfortable being silent,” said Strickler in the video interview with Project Veritas President James O’Keefe.

Washington Times reporter Valerie Richardson noted: “That vaccine-makers such as Pfizer and Moderna employed embryonic cell lines in their Covid-19 research may not be widely known outside medical and pro-life circles, but it’s also not a secret.”

Richardson cited the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute, which reported in December that both Pfizer and Moderna used the abortion-derived cell lines in their lab testing, although not in the development or production of the Covid-19 vaccinations.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief