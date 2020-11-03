Say what? CDC says those quarantined with covid can vote in person

by WorldTribune Staff, November 3, 2020

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed that coronavirus patients can break quarantine Tuesday to vote in person.

“Voters have the right to vote, regardless of whether they are sick or in quarantine,” the CDC stressed in safe-voting guidance posted Sunday.

Those infected who plan to vote in person “should take steps to protect poll workers and other voters,” the CDC said.

“This includes wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer before and after voting,” the CDC guidance said.

“You should also let poll workers know that you are sick or in quarantine when you arrive at the polling location,” the CDC said.

The center advised ailing voters to bring extra masks, hand sanitizer and their own black pen.

“The more prepared you are, the less time you may have to spend at the voting site,” the CDC wrote.

Anyone who is sick should check with local authorities for specific guidance, the agency said.

