Sandmann lawyer helping fund defense of Kyle Rittenhouse

August 28, 2020

A lawyer who assisted Nick Sandmann in suing CNN and The Washington Post is helping to fund the legal defense for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged in the Kenosha, Wisconsin fatal shootings.

A legal team from the #FightBack Foundation said it will be part of Rittenhouse’s defense team. #FightBack Foundation Inc. was incorporated in Texas effective Aug. 12, according to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.

Lawyer L. Lin Wood, who assisted Sandmann, said he helped form the foundation with “a mission to protect and defend our Constitution on many fronts.”

“Kyle’s defense is one of those fronts,” Wood said.

“From my standpoint, it’s important that the message be clear to other Americans who are attacked that there will be legal resources available in the event false charges are brought against them,” Wood said. “Americans should never be deterred from exercising their right of self-defense.”

Wood said the #FightBack Foundation will take donations for Rittenhouse’s legal defense and a website for the foundation will be online in the coming days.

A Christian crowdfunding website called Give Send Go, raised more than $65,000 as of Thursday evening for Rittenhouse’s defense. People have donated $7,460 to the teen through a site called Free Kyle Rittenhouse.

GoFundMe has taken down multiple fundraisers for Rittenhouse.

A GoFundMe page for Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man shot in an altercation with Kenosha police, remains in place and had raised more than $1.8 million as of Thursday evening.

According to reports from the scene in Kenosha, Rittenhouse fatally shot 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum after Rosenbaum chased the teen, threw something at him and tried to take away his firearm.

According to the criminal complaint, the medical examiner found that Rosenbaum was shot in the groin, back and hand. He also suffered a superficial graze wound on his left thigh and a wound to the side of his head.

Anthony Huber, 26, was shot dead while attempting to beat Rittenhouse with a skateboard. Rittenhouse was being chased by a leftist mob when he tripped and fell. At that point, Huber bashed him in the back of the head/neck with a skateboard. Rittenhouse shot Huber in the chest.

Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, had his arm partially blown off after he rushed at Rittenhouse, who had just tripped and fallen while being chased. Grosskreutz had a gun in his hand when he approached Rittenhouse.

A friend of Grosskreutz said in a social media post that the wounded man’s only regret was not being able to kill Rittenhouse.

“So the kid shot gaige as he drew his weapon and gaige retreated with his gun in hand. I just talked to Gaige Grosskreutz too his only regret was not killing the kid and hesitating to pull the gun before emptying the entire mag into him. Coward,” the friend of Grosskreutz wrote in a chat.

A judge postponed a decision Friday on whether Rittenhouse, of Illinois, should be returned to Wisconsin to face charges.

The Illinois judge granted Rittenhouse’s request to delay the extradition hearing to Sept. 25 during a brief hearing that was streamed online. Rittenhouse did not appear.

Assistant public defender Jennifer Snyder, who was representing Rittenhouse, asked for a delay in the extradition hearing, so her client would have time to hire a private attorney.

Rittenhouse was arrested on Wednesday and is currently being held at a Lake County juvenile center.

