Rush to judgement: ‘Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media’

President Trump is refusing to concede the election to Joe Biden, insisting “this election is far from over.”

A statement signed by the president said Biden “has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”

Neither candidate has been certified as the winner in any state, as all 50 continue to wrap up their vote counts. The statement singled out Pennsylvania, whose 20 electoral votes put Biden over 270 Electoral College votes today, according to major news outlets making the calls.

“Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media,” the statement said.

