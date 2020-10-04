Rochester police captain dares to tell media what many Americans are thinking

by WorldTribune Staff, October 4, 2020

Few leaders have dared to refute the narrative being pushed by the leftist media who describe rioting that is ravaging cities across America as “peaceful protests.”

Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department is one of those rare voices who is actually saying what many Americans are thinking about the tragic violence that has indelibly scarred 2020.

The upstate New York city, already engulfed by the rioting that has swept across the nation, saw a shooting at a Sept. 17 house party which left two people dead and 14 injured.

During a press conference on the shooting, Umbrino was asked about the possibility of new gun laws to stop mass shootings, and he responded by saying New York has “some of the toughest gun laws in the country.” He then asked, “Why are we going to create more laws when we don’t enforce the laws that are on the books?”

“If these politicians want to get up and spew that we need more gun laws, they’re just lying, they don’t want to answer the real questions that need to be answered,” Umbrino said.

“I’m not surprised by the violence that’s been taking place,” Umbrino said. “You know, I’m going to get in trouble, probably, for this, but if I hear one more politician talk about what we need to do to stop the violence; we need more gun laws, we need this, we need that — quite frankly, I’m going to vomit. These people who say that have no idea what they are talking about.”

