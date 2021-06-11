Riveting speech by NC Lt. Gov. Robinson goes viral

by WorldTribune Staff, June 11, 2021

Mark Robinson, North Carolina’s lieutenant governor, and a rising star in the Republican Party, delivered an address at the North Carolina Republican Party State Convention that was hailed as a speech that “will set your American soul on fire.”

Robinson made clear that, despite the constant bombardment from the Left that the United States is an inherently racist and evil country, America and Americans not only need to be defended, but deserve to be defended.

Robinson said:

“The greatest example that I saw, and witnessed it firsthand on television, was during 9/11. People running away from those burning buildings, running away in horror. We saw a policeman and fireman running to those buildings, basically running to their deaths to go help others because they saw trouble and they knew that they would need it.

“That’s got to be us this day right here. And what is the trouble? The trouble is the Biden administration that is seeking the turn this country into a socialist hellhole. The trouble is Antifa, who wants to roam the streets and beat you into submission. The trouble is Black Lives Matter that claims to care about the lives of black people but it’s turned a blind eye while violence in black communities are taking lives at a genocidalal of rate. They turn a blind eye!

“That’s where the trouble is and that’s where we’ve got to run to.

“We’ve got all the right in the world on our side, and there ain’t no reason to be afraid. It ain’t no reason to not take the challenge dead on.”

Robinson reminded the crowd that Americans don’t descend from “weak, jelly backed, spineless people.”

“At Bunker Hill that was Americans. And at Fredericksburg and Gettysburg that was Americans. And at Iwo Jima, raising that flag on Suribachi, it was Americans. And at Pork Chop Hill, that was Americans. Khe Sanh, that was Americans. And on 9/11 there was America who ran towards those burning buildings,” he continued.

“That is who you share your heritage with. You do not share your heritage with a weak and ineffective people who cower at the sign of trouble!”

