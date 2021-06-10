Risk averse, a little? Democrats in poll think healthy Americans should stay home

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 10, 2021

Are you home alone? Does it seem likely that the spark of life just could flicker out were you to venture out?

You just might be a Democrat.

A new Gallup poll found 71 percent of registered Democrats still believe that even healthy people need to stay home “as much as possible.”

In contrast, 87 percent of Republicans and 64 percent of independents said in the same poll on Friday that it was time for healthy people to go back to normal life.

While only nine percent of Americans polled said that their lives are “completely” back to normal, a further 57 percent said that their lives are “somewhat” back to normal, with the last 34 percent saying that their lives aren’t back to normal at all.

Last month, the leftist outlet The Atlantic reported on how many liberals are denying science while not wanting to let go of pandemic restrictions.

“Being extra careful about COVID-19 is (mostly) harmless when it’s limited to wiping down your groceries with Lysol wipes and wearing a mask in places where you’re unlikely to spread the coronavirus, such as on a hiking trail,” the report said. “But vigilance can have unintended consequences when it imposes on other people’s lives. Even as scientific knowledge of COVID-19 has increased, some progressives have continued to embrace policies and behaviors that aren’t supported by evidence, such as banning access to playgrounds, closing beaches, and refusing to reopen schools for in-person learning.”

A viral video posted by The Daily Wire on June 5 shows visitors to New York City’s Central Park signaling their fear of ditching their masks, even when confronted with evidence that doing so when vaccinated and outdoors is safe.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief