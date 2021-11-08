RINOs hail return of Uniparty Nation (in their dreams)

by WorldTribune Staff, November 8, 2021

SWAMP WATCH

Buoyed by the Nov. 2 victory of Deep State Republican Glenn Youngkin in Virginia’s gubernatorial race, the GOP wing of the ruling establishment that installed Joe Biden in the White House is feeling good about a return of the “two parties, no real choice” glory days of 1988-2014.

A friendly ally is cheering them on all the way. Joe Ferullo wrote a Nov. 7 op-ed for The Hill titled “Republicans regain campaign mojo — and it’s Bush, not Trump.”

Ferullo’s bio at the end of the article lays out his establishment bona fides:

Joe Ferullo is an award-winning media executive, producer and journalist and former executive vice president of programming for CBS Television Distribution. He was a news executive for NBC, a writer-producer for “Dateline NBC” and worked for ABC News.

Hmmm, wonder why a former network TV news executive who does not want to see genuine change in the country is pining for this? (bold added throughout this article):

The Bush campaign style is making a comeback.

Democrats should be afraid. Very afraid.

Among the messages emerging from Glenn Youngkin’s victory in the Virginia governor’s race last week is this: The era of angry, fire-breathing GOP candidates may be over, replaced by a campaign approach Democrats rarely seem to beat. Instead of a raging Donald Trump, Jim Jordan, or Marjorie Taylor Greene, there is the shrewd candidate with a keen eye for wedge issues, camouflaged by khakis and a calm demeanor.

Think George Bush — senior and junior.

Feckless former New Jersey governor and humiliated 2016 GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie believes Virginia means the Uniparty can now securely cement Biden as an authentic president in the eyes of the nation:

“We can no longer talk about the past and the past elections – no matter where you stand on that issue, no matter where you stand, it is over,” Christie said [in a speech on Nov. 6]. “Every minute that we spend talking about 2020 – while we’re wasting time doing that, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are laying ruin to this country. We better focus on that and take our eyes off the rearview mirror and start looking through the windshield again.”

And then there is Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL). As chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, he’s supposed to be a leader of the Republican Party yet look how effortlessly he contradicts the GOP voting base:

“Joe Biden is the president. We went through the constitutional process, he was elected,” the Florida senator told [NBC News host Chuck] Todd [on Nov. 7].

When asked why 4 out of 5 Republicans say they don’t believe Biden’s election was legitimate, Scott didn’t attempt to justify that view.

“Well, I think you’d have to ask them,” he said.

Scott vows that he will ensure that the party supports notorious RINO Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) no matter how an angry GOP base feels about it:

“You had said you’re going to support all incumbents. And I’m just curious, does that include Lisa Murkowski, where the former president has endorsed a primary challenger? And when you say you support, does that mean you will financially support Lisa Murkowski and actually help run a campaign against a primary opponent?” [Todd] asked Scott.

“Absolutely. … We support all of our incumbents,” Scott answered.

The Republican grassroots just witnessed the enormous damage a few RINOs can do. Thirteen of them in the House got Biden’s infrastructure bill through to his desk for signature. By his words stated above, Rick Scott would support every single one of them if they ran for re-election.

Former President Donald Trump issued a forceful statement on the betrayal of GOP voters:

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America pic.twitter.com/TPoYmzUyII — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) November 7, 2021

Which is precisely why it is no surprise to see Never Trump poster boy Bill Kristol say the following:

I’m doubtful the GOP can be liberated from Trump and Trumpism. But perhaps I’m wrong. (I hope so!) So to my GOP-loyal or GOP-adjacent friends: Recruit and fund Youngkin-like alternatives for the 2022 Senate primaries in GA, PA, MO, OH…and help them win. https://t.co/tQh8JfkBgN — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 5, 2021

The GOP establishment feels it can whittle down the existential threat to its comfortable Swamp crony games posed by Trump into a mere four-year speed bump. There is only one way around this for Republican voters. All red candidates must be vetted thoroughly so that the GOP grassroots can be represented by elected officials who actually have the interests of the American people in mind.

