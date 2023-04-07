Riley Gaines repeatedly assaulted by trans activists at San Francisco State U

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 7, 2023

Trans activists outraged by her support for only women participating in women’s sports attacked Riley Gaines at San Francisco State University (SFSU) on Thursday.

Gaines, a former NCAA swimmer from the University of Kentucky, was reportedly forced to barricade herself in a room for three hours for her own safety when student protesters who insist men should be allowed to compete in women’s sports became violent.

“She told me she was hit multiple times by a guy in a dress. I was shaking. It made me that mad. It makes me sick to feel so helpless about it,” Gaines’s husband, Louis Barker, told Fox News. “She was under police protection and was still hit by a man wearing a dress.”

Turning Point USA and Leadership Institute invited Gaines to speak at SFSU on women’s athletics and the inequalities that female competitors could face against transgender opponents.

Video from the scene on Thursday shows trans activists berating Gaines as security tries to escort her to safety while a mob of students and media can be heard demanding payment to let Gaines leave the safety of her barricaded room.

Gaines gained national recognition for criticizing the inclusion of male swimmers competing as women, notably hulking biological male Lia Thomas.

During the 2022 NCAA women’s championship, Gaines tied Thomas in the 200-yard freestyle event.

“I actually had a ton of Lia Thomas’ teammates reach out to me personally, and thank me for what I’m doing because this is something they deal with every single day,” Gaines said in an appearance with Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul on Fox News. “But of course, they’re intimidated, they’re threatened, they’re emotionally blackmailed.”

Gaines denounced a court decision in early March compelling USA Powerlifting to permit transgender athletes to compete based on self-identity.

“We know testosterone has an effect on performance, outcome and strength. Men, on average and this is not opinionated, it’s a fact, men on average are taller, they’re stronger, more powerful, faster than women. Again, to deny that is denying science. We have so much data and scientific evidence that prove this,” Gaines said.

The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU…I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces. Still only further assures me I’m doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/uJW3x9RERf — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 7, 2023

Transgender activists holding @Riley_Gaines_ hostage demanded money in exchange for her safe passage off of the San Francisco State University.

pic.twitter.com/4APxWLdVvO — @amuse (@amuse) April 7, 2023

Transgender activists demanded money in exchange for letting @Riley_Gaines_ leave SFSU. “Don’t let her home!” This will not end until everyone, including leftists, condemn this violence and start holding these beta soy boys and hate filled women accountable. Will the real… pic.twitter.com/xWHTB494tR — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) April 7, 2023

