RFK Jr. on CIA role in JFK assassination: ‘Beyond a reasonable doubt’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 9, 2023

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. believes there is no doubt that the CIA played a role in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

“I think it’s beyond a reasonable doubt at this point,” RFK Jr., who is challenging Joe Biden for the 2024 Democrat presidential nomination, said of his uncle’s assassination.

“The evidence is overwhelming that the CIA was involved in the murder, and in the cover-up,” RFK Jr. said in a radio interview with John Catsimatidis on Sunday’s WABC 770 AM “Cats Roundtable.”

In an interview on the “All-In” podcast, Kennedy reiterated that he believes the CIA was “definitely involved in the murder” of JFK “and the 60-year cover-up. They’re still not releasing the papers that legally they have to release.”

“For anybody who has doubts about that, I would recommend a book by Jim Douglass called ‘JFK and The Unspeakable‘. Because I think he’s done a better job than anybody else at kind of assembling and distilling all of the millions and millions of documents that have been released over the past 50 years. And these revelations are released incrementally, and so nobody really takes notice of them. But when you put them all together, the story is very clear.”

The Warren Commission, the official congressional probe into John F. Kennedy’s death, concluded in 1964 that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in assassinating the president. Public polling shows a majority of Americans do not believe the Warren Commission’s finding that Oswald acted alone.

This is not the first time Kennedy Jr. has claimed the CIA was responsible for his uncle’s murder. Last year, he cited the theory that Oswald was a ‘CIA asset’, during an interview with The Megyn Kelly Show.

He also retweeted a clip of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson giving his view on the CIA’s alleged involvement, alongside the caption: ‘The most courageous newscast in 60 years. The CIA’s murder of my uncle was a successful coup d’état from which our democracy has never recovered.’

Researchers examining the JFK assassination last year claimed to have discovered evidence Oswald was involved in an operation by the CIA months before the fatal shooting.

Jefferson Morley — an expert on the assassination with the Mary Ferrell Foundation — told reporters that he and attorneys with the foundation had found documents that showed ‘the CIA knew far more about the lone gunman than they are admitting even today’.

RFK Jr. was 9-years-old when JFK was assassinated.

Kennedy was 14 when his father, Robert F. Kennedy, was assassinated during a 1968 presidential campaign stop.

Kennedy acknowledged about his beliefs on CIA involvement in his father’s assassination: “The evidence of the CIA [being] involved in my father’s death is very convincing but it’s circumstantial.”

Palestinian communist Sirhan Sirhan was convicted of killing Kennedy’s father, but in 2021 he said that “overwhelming evidence” shows that “Sirhan is not my father’s killer.”

Here is a picture of me with my uncle, whose wisdom affected me profoundly. Today, these words of his are especially relevant: “A nation that is afraid to let its people judge truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people.” pic.twitter.com/Kj1VM01xbB — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 8, 2023

