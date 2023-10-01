RFK Jr. bolting the Democrat primary, to run as independent

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 1, 2023

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., having realized Democrats had no intention of allowing him to challenge Joe Biden for the party’s 2024 nomination, reportedly will announce in the coming days that he is running for president as an independent.

Mediaite reported on Friday that Kennedy plans to announce his independent run on Oct. 9 in Pennsylvania.

“I’ll be speaking about a sea change in American politics,” Kennedy said.

“How are we going to win against the established Washington interests?” he added. “It’s not through playing the game” by the current rules.

Last month, Kennedy said that he is not getting a fair shot in his bid to primary the 80-year-old Biden, writing in an open letter to DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison that the Democrat Party has “essentially merged into one unit” with the Biden campaign.

“Unfortunately, in recent years our party leaders have succumbed to the siren of control,” Kennedy said.

“They have compromised the defining democratic principle of one person, one vote through repeated interference in the primary elections. They have hijacked the party machinery and, in recent years, directed the power of censorship onto their political opponents, raising political victory onto the altar in place of honest democracy,” Kennedy added.

Ahead of the announcement, the Mediaite report said, Kennedy’s campaign team will release attack ads against the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

“Bobby feels that the DNC is changing the rules to exclude his candidacy so an independent run is the only way to go,” a Kennedy campaign insider told Mediaite.

Of course, a “news” report by the leftist outlet would not be complete without a biased shot at Kennedy, who was labeled by “reporter” Diane Falzone as “a notorious anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist.”

