Revealed: Who gets relief from the Covid relief bill

President Donald Trump slammed Congress on Tuesday evening for the latest coronavirus relief bill. … “Throughout the summer, Democrats cruelly blocked COVID relief legislation in an effort to advance their extreme left-wing agenda and influence the election.” Trump pointed out that among the more than 5,000 pages — which “nobody in Congress has read because of its length and complexity” — is called the COVID relief bill, but it has nothing to do with the coronavirus.” …

This bill contains $85.5 million for assistance to Cambodia, $134 million to Burma, $1.3 billion for Egypt—which will buy almost exclusively Russian military equipment, he alleged—$25 million for democracy and gender programs in Pakistan, $505 million to Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama.

Trump also noted that $40 million will be allocated towards the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC—which is not even open for business—$1 billion towards the Smithsonian, and an additional $154 million for the National Gallery of Art. Likewise, these facilities are essentially not open. He went on to account $7 million for reef fish management, $25 billion to combat Asian carp, $2.5 million to “count the number of amberjack fish” in the Gulf of Mexico, a provision to promote the breeding of fish in federal hatcheries, $3 million in poultry production technology, $2 million to research the impact of down trees, and $566 million for construction projects at the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

