Return of the Swamp Act: Legislation would move federal agencies to America

by WorldTribune Staff, July 26, 2019

Federal employees have become so entrenched in Washington, D.C. that “they’re not necessarily mission-focused, they’re swamp-focused,” Sen. Joni Ernst told Breitbart News earlier this month.

Nearly all federal agencies remain headquartered in or around the nation’s capital.

On July 25, the Iowa Republican senator reintroduced legislation that would move federal agencies out of the swamp so the feds can focus on helping the Americans they serve.

Ernst reintroduced her Strategic Withdrawal of Agencies for Meaning Placement (SWAMP) Act.

“Washington-based federal agencies and bureaucrats make important decisions that impact the lives of Iowans, and all Americans. Yet, how can these rule makers fully consider and understand the effects of their decisions when those who are most impacted by their rules and regulations are out-of-sight and out-of-mind? We need to fix that,” Ernst said in a statement.

“Instead of housing federal agencies in swampy D.C., let’s move them outside the Beltway and closer to the folks who know the needs of their states, farms, and businesses best,” Ernst said. “And in the process, we will see more job creation and greater opportunities for communities across the country — not just in D.C.”

The Trump administration has floated the idea of moving the Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Department of Interior (DOI) outside of the D.C. Beltway.

Ernst said, “If they want to be in an area where they’re supporting farmers and agriculture, they should be out in farm” land, adding that she does not “know of many active farmers here in Washington, D.C.”

D.C. bureaucrats “have often pushed rules with little thought to how it might impact the average American,” Breitbart News congressional reporter Sean Moran wrote.

“For instance, the Obama Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) pushed the 2015 Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule that would regulate every waterway and every pond and lake in America. Had the bureaucrats gained a greater knowledge of the needs of the average American, they might not have proposed the rule, knowing the impact it would have on the Americans in the heartland.”

