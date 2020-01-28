‘Retire Nancy’: GOP vows to ‘compete for every seat, in every district’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 28, 2020

House Republicans and President Donald Trump believe the 18-seat net gain needed for the GOP to re-take control of the House from Democrats is within reach this November, especially after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s record-setting fundraising effort in 2019.

“We need to win back the House to retire Nancy once and for all, and to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker,” Trump told Breitbart News. “Kevin is tough, loyal, and smart — he has what it takes.”

According to a report by Breitbart on Monday, McCarthy’s four fundraising entities — Take Back The House 2020, McCarthy Victory Fund, Kevin McCarthy for Congress, and Majority Committee PAC — combined took in that $52.35 million last year, $8 million more than the previous record set by then-House Speaker Paul Ryan in 2017.

Republicans in the 2020 election need to flip a net of 18 seats to take back the majority in the House. There are 30 districts represented by Democrats that Trump won in 2016.

“This election isn’t just about politics — it’s about what we want our country to be,” McCarthy told Breitbart News. “With candidates that better reflect our nation’s diversity, we will compete for every seat, in every district. Together with President Trump, we are building a Republican Party that can win now and in the future.”

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich who oversaw a GOP resurgence in 1994 when Republicans took back the House majority in the midterms during President Bill Clinton’s first term, told Breitbart News he believes the Republicans will retake the House majority in 2020.

“Kevin McCarthy’s tireless work ethic has produced a new dynamic, united, and aggressive House Republican Party,” Gingrich told Breitbart News. “Thanks to his efforts, Republicans enter 2020 from a position of strength — with the necessary resources, recruits, and message to win. Kevin’s leadership, along with President Trump on the ballot are why I’m convinced this will be a one-term Democratic majority, and we will be hearing from Speaker McCarthy in 2021.”

McCarthy noted that 13 of the 30 Trump-won districts represented by Democrats are districts Trump won in 2016 by six percent or more.

Breitbart News said the 30 districts currently represented by Democrats that Trump won in 2016 are as follows:

ARIZONA:

Rep. Tom O’Halleran — Arizona’s 1st Congressional District

GEORGIA:

Rep. Lucy McBath — Georgia’s 6th Congressional District

ILLINOIS:

Rep. Lauren Underwood — Illinois’ 14th Congressional District

Rep. Cheri Bustos — Illinois’ 17th Congressional District



IOWA:

Rep. Abby Finkenauer — Iowa’s 1st Congressional District

Rep. Dave Loebsack — Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District

Rep. Cindy Axne — Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District

MAINE:

Rep. Jared Golden — Maine’s 2nd Congressional District

MICHIGAN:

Rep. Elissa Slotkin — Michigan’s 8th Congressional District

Rep. Haley Stevens — Michigan’s 11th Congressional District

MINNESOTA:

Rep. Angie Craig — Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District

Rep. Collin Peterson — Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District

NEVADA:

Rep. Susie Lee — Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District

NEW HAMPSHIRE:

Rep. Chris Pappas — New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District

NEW JERSEY:

Rep. Andy Kim — New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District

Rep. Josh Gottheimer — New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District

Rep. Mikie Sherrill — New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District

NEW MEXICO:

Rep. Xochitl Torres Small — New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District

NEW YORK:

Rep. Max Rose — New York’s 11th Congressional District

Rep. Sean Maloney — New York’s 18th Congressional District

Rep. Antonio Delgado — New York’s 19th Congressional District

Rep. Anthony Brindisi — New York’s 22nd Congressional District

OKLAHOMA:

Rep. Kendra Horn — Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District

PENNSYLVANIA:

Rep. Matt Cartwright — Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District

Rep. Conor Lamb — Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Rep. Joe Cunningham — South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District

UTAH:

Rep. Ben McAdams — Utah’s 4th Congressional District

VIRGINIA:

Rep. Elaine Luria — Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District

Rep. Abigail Spanberger — Virginia’s 7th Congressional District

WISCONSIN:

Rep. Ron Kind — Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District

