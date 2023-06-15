Researcher takes Biden laptop roadshow to Wilmington, Delaware

by WorldTribune Staff, June 15, 2023

If you’re going to take the Hunter Biden laptop story on the road, why not start in the home state of The Big Guy and his crackhead son?

Garrett Ziegler, founder of the research group, Marco Polo, that has published the contents of the “laptop from hell” in an online database, kicked off the laptop roadshow in Wilmington, Delaware.

“We tried to do this above board and in a way that I would be proud of 10 years down the line,” Ziegler, who worked as an adviser in the Trump White House, told an audience in Wilmington (see below).

Ziegler has also published thousands of photos from the Hunter Biden laptop, saying in a Telegram post that the following showing Hunter Biden conversing with President Barack Obama in the Oval Office is one of his favorites:

“They all knew. All of it goes back to [Obama],” Ziegler said in the Telegram post.

Ziegler also posted photos as the laptop roadshow trekked to Washington, D.C., just outside the U.S. Capitol:

Ziegler and the laptop roadshow driver arrive in D.C.:

