Republican councilwoman shot, killed outside her New Jersey home

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 2, 2023

A 30-year-old councilwoman in northern New Jersey was killed in a possible targeted attack on Wednesday.

Sayreville police received a 911 call reporting shots fired and were dispatched to a residential property in the township just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

When they arrived, officers discovered Eunice Dwumfour inside her vehicle outside of her home. She had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the prosecutor’s office.

A homicide investigation is underway as authorities work to locate a suspect.

Dwumfour was elected to the council in 2021 and worked as a business analyst and part-time emergency medical technician.

New Jersey Republican State Committee chair Bob Hugin called Dwumfour’s murder “senseless violence.”

“We will remember Eunice for her steadfast dedication to the community, as well as her deep and abiding Christian faith,” Hugin said. “We have the utmost confidence that law enforcement will bring the perpetrators of this heartbreaking tragedy to justice. God Bless Councilwoman Dwumfour and her family.”

The county prosecutor has asked anyone with information about Dwumfour’s death, or access to surveillance footage of the area where the shooting took place, to submit tips to either the Sayreville Police Department or the prosecutor’s office.

