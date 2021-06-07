Reports: Georgia GOP votes to censure Sec. of State Raffensperger

by WorldTribune Staff, June 7, 2021

The Georgia Republican Party on June 5 approved a resolution to censure Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, reports say.

The resolution states that Raffensperger, a Republican, failed to perform his duties in “accordance with the laws of the Constitution of the State of Georgia,” WSB-TV reported.

Raffensperger’s failure, the state GOP said, came from his entering into a settlement agreement with the Democratic Party of Georgia, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Under the terms of the agreement, Raffensperger agreed to promote and enforce regulations regarding prompt notification if a mail-in ballot was rejected and regarding county clerks’ signature reviews of absentee ballot envelopes and ballots.

Georgia Republicans accused Raffensperger of “undermining the security of our elections by allowing mass mailings of absentee applications by his office and third parties which created opportunities for fraud and overwhelmed election offices; rendering accurate signature matching nearly impossible; allowing ballot drop boxes without proper chain of custody; and ignoring sworn affidavits and disregarding evidence of voter fraud.”

“It’s obvious that there was fraud,” Michael Ovitz, an attendee at the convention, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “A civilized society depends upon truths and facts, not deception and deceit.”

Raffensperger’s office told WSB-TV: “The secretary of state’s office, county election directors, and the tens of thousands of poll workers across the state worked to ensure that democracy was upheld. It is the job of counties to run elections and the secretary of state’s office’s job to report those election results — it is the job of the political parties to deliver wins for their candidates. Let’s not confuse the two.”

Attorney Lin Wood noted in a Telegram post that all GOP state leaders including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis should press for forensic audits of the 2020 election.

“The integrity of the November 2020 election is the defining issue facing our country. Our freedom depends on honest elections,” Wood said.

“We cannot move forward with elections in 2022, much less 2024, until we fully audit and fix as necessary the November 2020 election,” Wood added. “Personally, I believe the use of computer voting systems should be banned.”

Wood said that no state official or governor “should get a pass based on good conduct on other issues. Demanding a forensic audit of the 2020 election is the litmus test.”

