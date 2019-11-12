Reports: Ciaramella hosted 2016 White House meeting that issued demand to Ukraine

by WorldTribune Staff, November 12, 2019

The so-called Trump-Ukraine “whistleblower,” who many in the media have identified as Eric Ciaramella, hosted a January 2016 White House meeting where Ukrainian officials were told to drop the Burisma-Hunter Biden investigation, reports say.

Ciaramella hosted a meeting with Ukrainian diplomat Andrii Telizhenko on Jan. 19, 2016 in the Obama White House, visitor logs show.

Trial lawyer Robert Barnes tweeted: “More evidence emerges that the reason the media want to hide the name of the whistleblower is an honest investigation into Ukraine-Biden corruption would expose the whistleblower’s own personal role in criminal conduct. This is why we don’t allow secret accusers in America.”

A search of the White House visitor logs during the final year of the Obama administration shows that Ciaramella is listed more than 200 times.

According to a report by Stephen McIntyre of climateaudit.org, the demand that the prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, who was looking into corruption at Burisma Holdings, where Hunter Biden was being paid more than $80,000 per month, “be fired as a condition for IMF loan almost certainly originated with Biden staff.”

The demand was first announced to Ukraine prosecutors at the Jan. 19, 2016 meeting hosted by Ciaramella, McIntyre tweeted.

Gateway Pundit reported that also at the Jan. 19, 2016 meeting was Artem Sytnyk, the director of Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), a George Soros group which leaked documents on kickbacks to Paul Manafort during the 2016 election.

Investigative reporter John Solomon reported in April that the Jan. 19, 2016 meeting was “one of the earliest documented efforts to build the now-debunked Trump-Russia collusion narrative”

Solomon wrote:

The other case raised at the January 2016 meeting, Telizhenko said, involved Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company under investigation in Ukraine for improper foreign transfers of money. At the time, Burisma allegedly was paying then-Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter as both a board member and a consultant. More than $3 million flowed from Ukraine to an American firm tied to Hunter Biden in 2014-15, bank records show. According to Telizhenko, U.S. officials told the Ukrainians they would prefer that Kiev drop the Burisma probe and allow the FBI to take it over. The Ukrainians did not agree. But then Joe Biden pressured Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to fire Ukraine’s chief prosecutor in March 2016, as I previously reported. The Burisma case was transferred to NABU, then shut down.

