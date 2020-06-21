Reports: Chinese Communist tactics, unveiled in Tulsa, embraced by anti-Trumpers

by WorldTribune Staff, June 21, 2020

Leftists and never-Trumpers were celebrating on Saturday night after their scheme to stop President Donald Trump from having a full house at his Tulsa rally apparently succeeded, reports say.

Trump nation, was however thrilled by the president’s speech whether watching in person or via Fox News.

Tulsa’s mayor declared a civil emergency over theats of violence against the event.

“I have received information from the Tulsa Police Department and other law enforcement agencies that shows that individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive and violent behavior in other States are planning to travel to the City of Tulsa for purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally,” Bynum said in his order.

But social media fraud, was likely manipulated by a foreign power (not Russia), according to media reports.

“Trump opponents revealed that they had used viral videos on the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok to urge young people to flood the Trump campaign website with fake requests for tickets to the president’s rally,” Breitbart’s Joel B. Pollak noted.

The scheme not only resulted in thousands of empty seats at the Bok Center on Saturday and highly embarrassed the president’s re-election campaign, but also revealed China’s central role in the 2020 election, analysts say.

“Now China is meddling in U.S. elections. It has been interfering for decades, ever since the Chinese government funneled money to President Bill Clinton’s re-election campaign in 1996,” Pollack wrote.

“In 2018, China targeted vulnerable U.S. congressional districts with tariffs and with propaganda against U.S. trade policy, which may have helped Democrats win several Republican-held districts.”

Related: Trump’s Tulsa comeback: Biden will bow to ‘mob’, ‘silent majority stronger than ever before’

In 2020, TikTok “has emerged as an effective tool for dirty tricks,” Pollak noted. “TikTok just allowed Trump foes to manipulate the campaign openly and proudly. (Notably, Trump opponents also encouraged the prank on other platforms. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez saluted it on Twitter; she has not yet been flagged for encouraging election interference.)”

TV images showed that whole sections of the upper tier of the Tulsa arena remained empty during the rally, with other space visible in the lower seating areas as well.

The socialist Democrat Ocasio-Cortez boasted that teens “flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID. Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud.”

In a separate message, Ocasio-Cortez thanked “KPop allies,” a term referring to fans of Korean pop music. “KPop allies, we see and appreciate your contributions in the fight for justice too.”

Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted that, as Joe Biden remains kept in his basement, Democrats plan to win the White House through “intimidation, squelching free speech and aggression.”

While the ultimate goal of the anarchist movement “is to overturn the Constitution, toss out law and order and usher in a new society that puts the loons in leadership,” Chumley noted, “it’s under the blind eyes of Democrats that anarchists are winning in Seattle. It’s under the blind eyes of Democrats that anarchists are winning in Atlanta.”

The anarchist-Democrat partnership, “however informal, however undeclared, seems to be working,” Chumley wrote.

Chumley continued: “It’s not unconstitutional for citizens to engage in free expressions of political activism by gathering for rallies. In the quest for safety and security, it’s important to remember that the law-abiding should not be punished, or see their civil and constitutional rights infringed, simply because threats exist and the criminal-minded are bent on behaving in criminal ways.

“Trump fans have a definite right to gather. Anarchists have no right to disrupt with violence. Democrats must not be allowed to use ‘civil emergency’ threats to political advantage; neither, the lawless and violent.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media