Trump’s Tulsa comeback: Biden will bow to ‘mob’, ‘silent majority stronger than ever before’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 21, 2020

President Donald Trump on Saturday kicked off his 2020 campaign and thrilled his base amid an all-out nationwide assault from “the mob” as the alternative media characterize the violence enabled by the dominant media-political class.

“I stand before you today to declare that the silent majority is stronger than ever before,” Trump told crowd at Tulsa’s Bok Center.

“Five months from now we’re going to defeat sleepy Joe Biden… We’re going to stop the radical left. We’re going to build a future of safety and opportunity … Republicans are the party of liberty, equality and justice for all. We are the party of Abraham Lincoln and we are the party of law and order.”

As he did in his 2016 campaign, Trump vowed to release a list of names he could potentially choose from for Supreme Court nominees.

“Think how important it is… It’s almost like we’re a minority court,” Trump said, referencing two rulings that went against the positions his administration took this week. “I’ll be soon announcing a new list of exceptional candidates” for the Supreme Court, he continued. “And I’ll only pick from that list.”

Trump also took aim the occupation of several blocks in Seattle by anarchists, which covers an abandoned police precinct, saying it is an example of the “radical left.” The occupants, whom Trump described as “anarchists,” call their area the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, or CHOP.

“We’re not talking about some little place, we’re talking about Seattle,” Trump said, criticizing the Democratic officials in Seattle and Washington state. He said he had a standing offer that “any time you want, we’ll come in” and straighten out the issues in Seattle “in an hour or less.”

But, he said: “I may be wrong, but it’s probably better for us to just watch that disaster.”

Trump added that a congressman on the flight to the rally told him he shouldn’t step in to end the CHOP occupation in order to let people see “what radical left Democrats will do to our country.”

The president also cited “radicals” who have targeted statues of Thomas Jefferson, George Washington and Christopher Columbus in recent days and said that a law should be passed that burning the American flag results in a year in jail.

Biden, Trump said, would always “cave” to such “radical” parts of his party.

“Do you want to bow before the left-wing mob or do you want to stand up tall and proud as Americans?” Trump asked.

