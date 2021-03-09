Reports: Biden’s dogs banished to Delaware after ‘biting incident’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 9, 2021

Joe Biden is now hiding his dogs in the same place he hid during most of the 2020 campaign.

After what was described as a “biting incident” involving a member of White House security, Biden’s two pet German shepherds, Major and Champ, were reportedly sent back to Delaware.

Reports say that, in addition to the “biting incident,” 3-year-old Major has been barking, jumping, and “charging” at staff in the White House.

Other reports say the dogs are just in a time out were shipped to Delaware while first lady Jill Biden travels.

A White House official told NBC News, “With the first lady traveling for three days, Champ and Major went to Delaware to stay with family friends.”

During the campaign, Biden criticized President Donald Trump for being the first president in more than a century not to bring any pets to the White House. Maybe Trump was aware of what living in the Swamp might do to pets.

Reportedly, Major and Champ will be shipped back to the Swamp.

And, yes, this was actually in CNN’s report:

“A person familiar with the dogs’ schedule confirms to CNN they are in Delaware, but noted they have been known to stay there with minders when the first lady is out of town.”

