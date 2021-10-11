Reports: Amtrak train crews join ‘sickout’ started by air traffic controllers; ‘Insurrection’?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 11, 2021

Amtrak train crews have reportedly joined the “mass sickout” that started over the weekend with air traffic controllers and Southwest Airlines pilots and employees.

Amtrak, which receives federal funding for most of its operations, is requiring nearly all of its 18,000 employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22.

On Oct. 10, Amtrak announced in a tweet that two train departures had been canceled due to “unforeseen crew issues.”

Independent media and citizen journalists have been reporting on the “sickout” over the past three days while corporate media continues its blackout on the major story.

#GoingGalt

First Southwest & FAA

Now Amtrak & I hear American Air coming up Let the statists run their own country

Oh that’s right

They can’thttps://t.co/4PaXOHxVMB — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) October 10, 2021

Amtrak crews getting involved — Jack Posobiec ☦️ (@JackPosobiec) October 10, 2021

As Southwest and Big Media continued to attribute the cancellations to weather or military operations in Florida, one of the few leftist outlets to acknowledge what reportedly was occurring instantly characterized it as the next right-wing insurrection.

The Palmer Report tweeted: “This attempt by unvaccinated Southwest airline employees at crippling U.S. air travel is the latest reminder that it’s a very short distance from anti-vaxxer to domestic terrorist.”

Meanwhile, after more than 2,000 flights were canceled on Saturday and Sunday, Southwest on Monday morning canceled 365 flights and more than 600 were delayed.

According to a Bloomberg report, the union which represents 9,000 Southwest pilots asked a court to temporarily block the airline from carrying out Joe Biden’s mandated coronavirus vaccinations until an existing lawsuit over alleged U.S. labor law violations is resolved.

“The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association’s filing Friday also asked for an immediate hearing on the request before a federal court in Dallas, claiming the carrier has continued to take unilateral actions that violate terms of the Railway Labor Act, which governs airline-union relations. Those steps include the Covid-19 vaccination requirement,” the report noted.

For the gaslighting corporate media and progressive pay for play shills, here is the Southwest pilots association’s motion for a restraining order against the airline. Guess what it’s about? https://t.co/tjpZww7TmY pic.twitter.com/KIWeTQjCou — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 10, 2021

