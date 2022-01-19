Report: UN giving debit cards to U.S.-bound migrants

by WorldTribune Staff, January 19, 2022

The United Nations is giving migrants a boost as they trek toward the U.S. in the form of debit cards, a report said.

Todd Bensman, Senior National Security Fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, reported that migrants at a UN office in Tapachula, Mexico said that payments are being loaded onto the electronic cash cards for them.

Bensman said a Haitian migrant told him he was expecting a disbursement of 3,600 Mexican pesos ($175) for the month of January but it had not been deposited on his card.

“They haven’t deposited to my account,” the migrant said before displaying a debit card branded with the logo of the UNHCR — the UN Refugee Agency.

In November, Bensman reported from a large camp in Reynosa, Mexico, where staffers were handing out debit cards to migrants on their way to the U.S.

“The IOM workers said a migrant family of four gets about $800 a month. I watched long lines of migrants get their UN debit cards,” Bensman reported at the time.

A “significant line” of migrants was waiting outside the UN office, according to Bensman, including additional Haitians who claimed migrants from other countries were receiving more money than them.

